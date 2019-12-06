Planet Fitness and the Boys & Girls Club team up to fight obesity

Planet Fitness joined forces with the Boys & Girls Club of America here in San Antonio to combat obesity. Childhood obesity is a big battle for the youth of San Antonio.

The goal is to keep kids active during their downtime such as spring, summer, winter break. The new fitness facility will enable club members to work out in a "judgement free" zone.

CEO of the Boys & Girls club, Angie Mock along with community members, club staff were on hand for the ribbon cutting and took a tour of the new facility. The mini gym is located inside the Boys & Girls Club San Antonio's Eastside Clubhouse at 3503 Martin Luther King Jr.

One in five youth report that they’ve been bullied and bullying is the number one concern of parents of school-aged children. To date, Planet Fitness has raised more than $5 million dollars to support the Judgement Free Generation and its philanthropic partners.