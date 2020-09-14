Pau Gasol and wife has baby then pays tribute to late Kobe Bryant's daughter
The former Spur and wife honors Gianna Bryant
Por: Univision,14 Sep 2020 – 11:18 AM EDT
Pau Gasol, a former member of the San Antonio Spurs celebrates his newborn daughter. His wife Catherine McDonnell held their little girl Elisabet Gianna Gasol. The name is in honor of Pau's former teammate Kobe Bryant's daughter Gianna Bryant.
Both parents posed for the camera as the photo of the family of three made their public appearance on social media.
