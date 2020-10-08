OutKast's 'Stankonia' album will be re-released for 20th anniversary
It's coming soon!
In celebration of OutKast's fourth studio album Stankonia, which turns 20 this Halloween, the Atlanta duo will be re-releasing the album in 24 bit digital and 360 Reality Audio on October 30.
The collection will be featuring bundles of Andre 3000 and Big Boi's greatest hits including "B.O.B. (Bombs Over Baghdad)", Ms. Jackson", and "So Fresh, So Clean".
In addition to the re-release, three previous unreleased remixes made it to the album including the Mr. Drunk Remix of "Ms. Jackson", the Stankonia Remix of "So Fresh, So Clean" featuring Snoop Dogg and Sleepy Brown.
