“One Million Texans for St. Jude” campaign runs through June 30 to support families facing childhood cancer at St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital

SAN ANTONIO (May 27, 2020) – Now through June 30, the One Million Texans for St. Jude campaign aims to raise $1 million to support the lifesaving mission of St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital®: Finding cures. Saving children.®

The theme is inspired by hospital founder Danny Thomas, who believed that together, nothing is impossible. He once said he would rather have 1 million people donate $1 to St. Jude, than one person donate $1 million to the hospital because “That way you've got a million people involved.”

Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, giving may look different for donors this year. However, a collection of small gifts can make a big difference. Originating from Thomas’ quote, this Texas-sized giving campaign has embraced his simple but profound idea. Because together, nothing is impossible.

Because of generous donors, families never receive a bill from St. Jude for treatment, travel, housing, or food – because all a family should worry about is helping their child live.

St. Jude has worked hard to safeguard children from the dangers of infectious diseases since opening its doors nearly 60 years ago. No matter what the world is facing, cancer does not stop. With the community’s support, neither will St. Jude.

Event sponsorships are available. Visit stjude.org/onemilliontexans to donate $1 or more. Those who donate $100 will receive a limited edition t-shirt. Share your support by using the hashtag - Texas #forStJude. Supporters can also follow @StJudeTexas on Facebook for St. Jude updates.