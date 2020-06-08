New Zealand claims to be coronavirus free and ends lockdown

When the clock strikes midnight on June 8th, the restrictions of lockdown are lifted and life will return as normal as it can be. Large groups can socialize before post lockdown, stores can open their doors and people can dine at restaurants.

Back in March, the lockdown shut down the economy of the country which is divided by two land masses surrounded by water in the South Pacific Ocean. The population of New Zealand stands at 4.8 million. The number of COVID-19 cases peaked at 1,500 with 22 deaths reported.

Scientists predicted the number of cases and deaths could have been in the tens of thousands if they didn't take the appropriate measures quickly as they did. New Zealand restricted their movement with more people staying home than those living in the United States, Australia and Great Britain.

The country will still have strict border controls in place as the rest of the world is dealing with the global pandemic. There is not a timeline when their borders will reopen to other countries.

Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern explained that their country will experience a small spike in cases as they return to normalcy but that is certainly "it is a reality of the virus."