New York City to ban crowds for New Year's Eve celebration and go virtual

So for the first time in 114 years, Times Square will be empty for New Year's Eve amid COVID-19 pandemic. The iconic Times Square will be closed off by the New York Police Department on December 31st.

Normally, one million people pack Times Square in anticipation to watch the magical New Year's Eve Ball physically drop atop the One Times Square building saying farewell to the old year and welcoming in the new year.

The annual ball drop will now be virtual this year. Jamestown, the owner of One Times Square built a virtual Times Square along with an app to broadcast the virtual ball drop. This event will be honoring the health care heroes and essential workers who are making a difference in the "themes, challenges and inspirations of 2020".

“More than ever in these divided and fear-filled times, the world desperately needs to come together symbolically and virtually to celebrate the people and things we love and to look forward with a sense of renewal and new beginnings," said Tim Tompkins, president of the Times Square Alliance.