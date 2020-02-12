New movie says Tupac is still alive

It's been 24-years after Tupac Shakur was killed in Las Vegas. A movie by local Las Vegas filmmaker is exploring the possiblity that the rapper is alive and living in New Mexico.

Filmmaker Rick Boss will be reenacting the film 2Pac: The Great Escape From UMC which will be about the legendary rap icon escaping from the University Medical Center. The film ends with Tupac relocating and living in New Mexico with getting protecting from the Navajo Tribe.

Boss explained his theory that Tupac fled by helicopter to tribal land where FBI agents aren't allowed without tribal council's permission. The land in New Mexico made it a perfect hideout spot.

In the movie, the role of Tupac will be played by Richard Garcia, who believed the rapper did not die in Las Vegas in 1996.

The film is set to be released early 2021.