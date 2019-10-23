Mural in Atlanta pays tribute to OutKast

The city of Atlanta paid tribute to the hip-hop group OutKast with a big black and white mural of André 3000 and Big Boi. The mural is located in the Little Five Points neighborhood of the major Georgia city.

André 3000 gives you his watchful eye from the side with his back pressing against Big Boi's shoulder while Big Boi stares down in a jersey.

The painting was done by JEKS with a collaboration between retailer WISH ATL and the Outer Space Project.