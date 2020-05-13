Memphis dad builds graduation stage for his daughter

MEMPHIS, TN - The class of 2020 is in difficult spot in year where ceremonies aren't publically held due to a global pandemic. People are taking matters in their own hands. This proud father went all out to build a full stage with podium, stairs and even a backdrop featuring the university his daughter attended in their driveway.

“Initially I was upset, I was crying. It took me like a week to stop crying. I really wanted to walk; I felt like I needed to walk.” explained Gabrielle, graduate of 2020 from Xavier University of Louisiana.

This father will be seeing his daughter walk the stage. The one he proudly built himself.

"I went to bed and woke up in the middle of the night and said, 'that's it. I'm just going to have the graduation here.'" said Torrence Burson to a local media station in Memphis.

They held the ceremony complete with a procession, national anthem (United States flag was hung up on the house), and commencement speech before Gabrielle walked the stage to collect her Bachelors of Public Health Science with a minor in Biology.







