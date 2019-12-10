Marie Fredriksson, singer of Roxette dead at 61





On Monday, Marie Fredriksson, singer of Roxette died after battling cancer for 17 years. The 61-year-old Sweden native achieved global fame with her breakout single "The Look", which reached the US Billboard Top 100 chart in 1989.

Another hit single Frediksson was part of was "It Must Have Been Love" that made it to the 1990 romantic comedy, "Pretty Woman" soundtrack starring Julia Roberts and Richard Gere.



In 2002, she discovered she had a brain tumor and recovered after aggressive treatment. Roxette started performing and touring again in 2009 and made more albums.

By 2016, Fredriksson's doctors had ordered her to stop touring due to her health conditions.

"Marie leaves us a grand musical legacy. Her amazing voice -- both strong and sensitive -- and her magical live performances will be remembered by all of us who was lucky enough to witness them," Her management company, Dimberg Jernberg, spokesperson said. "But we also remember a wonderful person with a huge appetite for life, and woman with a very big heart who cared for everybody she met."Former bandmate Gessle released a statement remembering Fredriksson as an "outstanding musician, a master of the voice, an amazing performer."

Fredriksson and Jernberg were friends for over 40 years.

"I'm proud, honoured and happy to have been able to share so much of your time, talent, warmth, generosity and sense of humour," continued Jernberg. "All my love goes out to you and your family. Things will never be the same."