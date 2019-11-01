Mariah Carey's holiday hit turning 25
It's the season
Univision,1 Nov 2019 – 11:28 AM EDT
Mariah Carey's "All I Want For Christmas" song is turning 25-years-old this season. Soon, you'll be hearing it on radios, in stores, shopping malls and perhaps your ride share driver may be jamming out to it non-stop.
Mariah Carey is even excited about the quarter of a century milestone that she released a brand new video cut with unseen footage on her social media feed.
Here is the full song in case you feel like jamming out to it.