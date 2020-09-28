Mariah Carey once recorded an alternative album

So it was mentioned in Mariah Carey's upcoming memoir "The Meaning of Mariah Carey" that she had once recorded a 90's grunge album. The pop diva also posted a Tweet about her hidden gem.

"Fun fact: I did an alternative album while I was making Daydream," Carey wrote on Twitter, where she shared an excerpt from the book. "Just for laughs, but it got me through some dark days."

In fact Mariah Carey mentioned "I actually started to love the songs."