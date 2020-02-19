Man sporting 'crime pays' tattoo back in jail after police chase

TERRE HAUTE, IN - A 38-year-old man who has a giant tattoo on his forehead 'crime pays' ended up back in jail after a brief police chase.

The man, identified as Donald Murray of Terre Haute, Indiana was arrested Monday night (Feb 17). Murray was charged with resisting arrest (felony), resisting arrest (misdemeanor), reckless driving, possession of methamphetamine, maintaining a common nuisance and auto theft, said the Terre Haute Police Department on a Facebook post.



A few months prior, Murray had been arrested and was featured on a live episode of "Live PD", when he crashed into a tree and escaped on foot. Murray was immediately caught and apprehended a short time later. He told police that he didn't remember his name.