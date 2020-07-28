Man gets $3.9 million in COVID-19 relief aid funds and buys a Lamborghini; gets arrested for fraud

A 29-year-old man in Florida was arrested on Friday by the Department of Justice after receiving $3.9 million in COVID-19 relief aid funds. David T. Hines had used the money to purchase a brand-new $318,000 Lamborghini as well as other luxury items from a number of stores and resorts. That new car among a little over $3 million were seized from his bank account.

Authorities stated that Hines had fraudulently applied for nearly $13.5 million in the Paycheck Protection Program (PPP) for a few loans for a few companies. The PPP was enacted on March 29th to help small businesses keep afloat during difficult economic times during the pandemic. The forgivable loans that were provided to any companies or organizations was supposed to be used only on rent or mortgage costs of operations, employees salaries and utilities among the necessities to keep a business operating. A new sports car doesn't fit under those circumstances.

The DOJ had stated that Hines had lied on the loan applications and made inaccurate statements regarding employees salaries and the expenses of his company.

“Those purported employees either did not exist or earned a fraction of what Hines claimed in his PPP applications,” U.S. Postal Inspector Bryan Masmela says in an affidavit, according to the Miami Herald. “Collectively, Hines falsely claimed his companies paid millions of dollars in payroll in the first quarter of 2020. State and bank records, however, show little to no payroll expense during this period.”

Hines was approved for the funds in the amount of a cool $3.9 million and made the purchases a few days after getting the money to buy the luxury goods.

Hines was arrested over the weekend and was released on bond Monday (July 27), he is scheduled for an arraignment on October 14.