Macaulay Culkin returns to television on American Horror Story
He's back!
Univision,27 Feb 2020 – 04:42 PM EST
You may remember actor Macaulay Culkin from the Home Alone films, the actor will be on American Horror Story. AHS has had storylines such as aliens to nuns to witches. AHS has about 10 million viewers per episode and most likely debut in the fall.
All was revealed in the promo video that revealed the names while with a dreary beach as the background.
Stars Kathy Bates, Billie Lourd, Leslie Grossman, Lily Rabe, Angelica Ross, Adina Porter and Finn Wittrock also will appear in the AHS 10 series. Since the first episode of AHS, they showcased a variety of award-winning actors and actresses in the installments.