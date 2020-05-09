Little Richard dead at 87
The world loses a music pioneer
Univision,9 May 2020 – 12:27 PM EDT
Richard Wayne Penniman or famously known as Little Richard, known as the founding father of rock music has died at the age of 87, according to his former agent Dick Alen. His high energy vocals and keyboard playing skills rocked the music industry and crossed over into R&B with some of his at the time, next level music.
Alen said that Richard had died in Nashville with his brother and son Danny Jones Penniman by his side. The cause of death was related to bone cancer.
Little Richard was known for his hit songs "Good Golly Miss Molly", "Long Tall Sally", "Tutti Frutti" and "Rip It Up".
The music industry remembers Little Richard: