Lady Gaga releases "Stupid Love" music video

Lady Gaga is back from a long hiatus. On Friday, the pop songstress just dropped her first solo single since 2017.

"The world rots in conflict. Many tribes battle for dominance. While the Spiritual ones pray and sleep for peace, the Kindness punks fight for Chromatica" the music video "Stupid Love" starts with.

The 3 minute and 37 second long music video shows us Lady Gaga in a variety of pink outfits dancing with her tribe straight out of a sci-fi movie.