Lady Gaga gets medical attention in the new music video "911"

She's sending a message
18 Sep 2020 – 04:04 PM EDT
Music video turns into tragedy with Lady Gaga's newest music video "911" from her latest album Chromatica.

The Pop star is first seen in the middle of a desert surrounded by sand after a bike accident. Awoken, she follows a shadow figure on a horse into a nearby town whom characters seem awfully familliar to her.

