Katy Perry shows baby bump in new music video
Congrats!
Univision,5 Mar 2020 – 10:58 AM EST
New music video for "Never Worn White" was released from Katy Perry. The 35-year-old and Orlando Bloom are expecting their first child together.
After going public with her pregnancy in a big way, the songstress joked on Twitter. "omg so glad I don't have to suck it in anymore".
Perry and Bloom recently got engaged on Valentine's Day and this will mark second marriage for both of them.
Back in 2010 to 2012, Perry was married to Russell Brand and Bloom was married to model Miranda Kerr from 2010 to 2013, sharing a son, Flynn.