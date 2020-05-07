Justin Bieber to drop new music Friday featuring Ariana Grande
New music alert for a good cause
Univision,7 May 2020 – 12:48 PM EDT
Justin Bieber will be releasing "Stuck With U" single that features Ariana Grande on Friday, May 8th.
The proceeds from the new song and streams will help the First Responders Children Foundation to help fund grants and scholarships for children of healthcare workers, emergency medical technicians (EMTs), paramedics, police officers, and firefighters serving the front lines of this global pandemic.
It will be available on Spotify, Apple Music or Deezer.