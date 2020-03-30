John Krasinski shares "Some Good News" with his fans
In light of what is going on in the world, we all need some good news in our lives. Actor John Krasinski answered the call with a home based show called "Some Good News". He even brought on special guest Steve Carell.
Everyone is pretty much at home bored, looking at whatever they can to get the negative things out of their mind.
Krasinski presents his video like a news cast with an intro using a globe and a handmade "SGN" logo that was made by his daughters.
"For years now, I've been wondering why is there not a news show dedicated entirely to good news?" Krasinski asks.
"Well, desperately seeking my fix somewhere else, I reached out to all of you this week, asking — nay, begging — for some good news. And boy, did you deliver. After reading those replies and the incredibly heartwarming stories that came with them, I thought, 'All right. Enough is enough, world. Why not us? Why not now?' So, ladies and gentleman, this is your fault, and this is SGN. I'm John Krasinski, and if it isn't clear yet, I have absolutely no idea what I'm doing."