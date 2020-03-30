John Krasinski shares "Some Good News" with his fans

In light of what is going on in the world, we all need some good news in our lives. Actor John Krasinski answered the call with a home based show called "Some Good News". He even brought on special guest Steve Carell.

Everyone is pretty much at home bored, looking at whatever they can to get the negative things out of their mind.



Krasinski presents his video like a news cast with an intro using a globe and a handmade "SGN" logo that was made by his daughters.

"For years now, I've been wondering why is there not a news show dedicated entirely to good news?" Krasinski asks.