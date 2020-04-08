Jimmy Fallon interviewing Ciara and Russell Wilson adorably interrupted
Univision,8 Abr 2020 – 01:18 PM EDT
Ciara and Russell Wilson were special video chat guests on The Tonight Show starring Jimmy Fallon. Seattle Seahawks quarterback Russell Wilson was halfway in his conversation when Jimmy's daughter Winnie had interrupted with some breaking news.
She busted in the video interview saying that she lost her tooth and showed the two as well as the viewers her missing tooth.
"Hopefully the tooth fair knows that this happened and will be visiting you tonight!" said Jimmy.
With much of the world quarantining themselves and working from home, video conferences have skyrocketed and for parents, being interrupted by their children mid-meeting.