Jamie Foxx's sister DeOndra Dixon died at 36

"She's dancing in heaven"
27 Oct 2020 – 03:43 PM EDT
The sister of actor Jamie Foxx, DeOndra Dixon has been pronounced dead at the age of 36.

"My heart is shattered into a million pieces... my beautiful loving sister Deondra has transitioned... I say transitioned because she will always be alive... anyone who knew my sis... knew that she was a bright light...," Foxx wrote. "I can't tell you how many times we have had parties at the house where she has got on the dance floor and stolen the show." Jamie said in a post to his official Instagram account.

My heart is shattered into a million pieces... my beautiful loving sister Deondra has transitioned... I say transitioned because she will always be alive... anyone who knew my sis... knew that she was a bright light... I can’t tell you how many times we have had parties at the house where she has got on the dance floor and stolen the show... even gave her boyfriend @chrisbrownofficial a run for his money... well I know she is in heaven now dancing with her wings on...tho my pain is unbelievable I smile when I think of all of the great memories that she left me... my family... and her friends… from dancing in the blame it video… to Dancing on the Grammys… And becoming The ambassador to @globaldownsyndrome... from sliding down my stairs with a grin as wide as the rio grand... to serenading us with all of her music... Deondra you have left A hole in my heart... but I will fill it with all of the memories that you gave me ... I love you with every ounce of me... our family is shattered but we will put the pieces back together with your love... and y’all please keep my family in your prayers... 💔💔💔




DeOndra Dixon was a ambassador for the Global Down Syndrome Foundation.

The organization put out a statement and tribute regarding Dixon's passing.

