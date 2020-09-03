James Bond returns with new trailer for "No Time To Die"
James Bond is back
Por: Univision,3 Sep 2020 – 05:39 PM EDT
Reacciona
¡Nuevo!
Presiona aquí para reaccionar
Comparte
A little over half a year ago, the first trailer to "No Time To Die" was released during the Super Bowl. Now, James Bond gives us a little more detail about the new upcoming film featuring Daniel Craig as 007. This trailer also gives more detail on the villan Safin, who Rami Malek portrays.
The film is promoting the November 20th to theatres release date.
Reacciona
¡Nuevo!
Presiona aquí para reaccionar
Comparte