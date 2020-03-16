Italians handle lock-down with community singing Lady Gaga
They remain in high spirits
Univision,16 Mar 2020 – 01:00 PM EDT
A video coming out of Italy shared to social media has quickly got the attention of the world. People singing "Shallow" by Lady Gaga from their balconies of their apartments.
Italy is currently in a lock down, meaning that citizens are confined to their residences and cannot leave in efforts to contain the COVID-19 (coronavirus). They're certainly in high spirts during uncertain times.
Lady Gaga has been advocating to love one another during this difficult time.