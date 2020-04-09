Husband of accidental text grandma who befriended teen at Thanksgiving dies of COVID-19

Lonnie the husband of the grandmother named Wanda who had sent a text to a teenager inviting him to a Thanksgiving meal has reportedly died from coronavirus.

Jamal, who remained close to the family posted a message confirming the sad news on Twitter.

On April 1, Jamal posted to Twitter saying that Lonnie had been battling COVID-19 in the hospital fighting pneumonia.

On Wednesday, the news broke that Lonnie had passed away from battling COVID-19.

"As some of you may have already found out tonight Lonnie did not make it... he passed away Sunday morning but Wanda told me all the love and support he was receiving put a huge smile on his face so I thank every single one of you guys for that!"



Here's the backstory in case you were wondering.