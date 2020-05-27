Historic space launch mission takes off today

May 27th marks a historic day as NASA and Space X launch two astronauts to the International Space Station in the Demo-2 mission. This will be the first time that a commercial aerospace company carried mankind into Earth's orbit.

Both NASA and space fanatics alike have waited nearly a decade for this moment. Another challenge is launching into orbit during a health pandemic, which shuttered operations in the governmental and private sector for this mission. NASA says that the mission must go on in order to keep the International Space Station running fully with US astronauts.



NASA hasn't launched anyone in space since the Space Shuttle program had ended back in 2011. Since then, US astronauts had to hitch a ride with Russian Cosmonauts on the Soyuz spacecraft at $86 million a piece.

This is time for the private sector to shine with it's own developmental spacecraft capable of carrying our country's astronauts.

At 3:33 p.m. central time #LaunchAmerica lifts off with coverage beginning at 1:15 p.m.