Gwen Stefani had to cancel Las Vegas shows due to illness
Get well soon, Gwen!
Univision,14 Feb 2020 – 12:13 PM EST
The "Hollaback Girl" has been feeling under the weather and had to cancel her Valentine's Day show in Las Vegas. This cancellation marks the fourth show.
All of her shows that were affected were part of her "Just A Girl" residency in Vegas.
A week ago, she told her fans that she wasn't feeling well and wouldn't be able to perform February 8th show and refunds will be provided.
She said that she was doing everything she can to get back on the stage.