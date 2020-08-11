Guests can now stay in an 'Airbnb Blockbuster'

Bend, Oregon is home to the last standing brick and mortar Blockbuster store in the world. Now that Blockbuster store can be rented out as an Airbnb to fulfill your nostalgia dreams.

According to Sandi Harding, the store manager, the location is offering up three one night reservations to people in her community for only $4.

"In appreciation for all that the local community has recently done to support the last-of-its-kind during these uncertain times, this end of summer sleepover will offer movie lovers in Deschutes County the chance for a 90s-themed stay to relive the bygone Friday night tradition just as we remember it," read a press release.