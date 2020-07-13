Grandson of Elvis Presley dead at 27

Heartbreaking news.

We have learned that Benjamin Keough, the son of Lisa Marie Presley and who is the only grandson of the legendary musician Elvis Presley died at the age of 27. Reports state that police had responded to a "rescue response" call at his Calabasas home at 6:30 a.m. on Sunday (July 12).

Authorities said: "Upon their arrival, they located the victim suffering from one gunshot wound to the upper torso. The victim was pronounced dead at the scene."

The manager of Lisa Marie, Roger Widynowski said that Lisa is heartbroken from this news and beyond devistated. She is trying to stay strong for her 11-year-old twins and her oldest daughter Riley. Lisa had adored her son and was the love of her life.

Benjamin had a great resemblance to his grandfather, Elvis.