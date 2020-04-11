null: nullpx
Grandmother goes viral singing happy birthday to herself

Happy birthday!
11 Abr 2020 – 04:28 PM EDT

This grandmother is going viral after she sang herself "happy birthday" alone due to the coronavirus social distancing and made a wish. Happy birthday, Norma!

She lit the candles herself and is in good spirits.

@jessykay97

🥺🥺 my grandma celebrated her birthday by herself (part 2 she sings hbd to herself) ##quarantine ##quarantinelife ##grandma ##birthday ##coronavirus

♬ original sound - jessykay97

@jessykay97

My grandma celebrating her birthday and singing happy birthday to her self part 2 🎂🥺 ##quarantine ##grandma ##birthday ##foryou ##covid19 ##coronavirus

♬ original sound - jessykay97

