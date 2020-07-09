Glee star Naya Rivera feared dead after boating incident

33-year-old actress Naya Rivera has gone missing and is feared dead after a boating incident on Lake Puru. The Ventura County Sheriff’s Department has conducted a widespread search for Naya. Her four-year-old son Josey was found alone in the boat by another boater. The child who was wearing a life vest at the time was found unharmed and tried explaining that his mother tried to go swimming but didn't return.

It appeared that Naya wasn't wearing a life vest. The Ventura County Sheriff’s Department had deployed their search and rescue dive team and a public information officer to the scene.

Naya had rented the boat at approximately 1 p.m. on Wednesday, July 8th and it was overdue.

Ventura Co. Sheriff continues to search for Naya and the lake will be closed off the the public during the SAR operation with the dive teams in hope to find Naya.







Hollywood peers of Naya are praying in hopes to find her.



