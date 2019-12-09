Ghostbusters: Afterlife trailer drops featuring Ecto 1

The brand new thrilling trailer for Jason Reitman's Ghostbusters: Afterlife just dropped and has been racking up over a million views. The new trailer portrays a different view than the original Ghostbusters film in the previous years. This shows a young girl in a rual town who inherited her grandfather's ghost hunting equipment of proton packs and PKE meters.

This film is very different than the original two films. The trailer features a setting in rural America rather than the Urban streets of Manhattan. A young girl, maybe the niece of Egon Spangler who was played by Harold Ramis, who died in 2014 maybe continuing the GB legacy. Bill Murry, Dan Aykroyd, Ernie Hudson, sigourney Weaver and Annie Potts don't make a cameo in the trailer, the old Ecto 1 does. That's pretty much all we get in this trailer. Hopefully more trailers will be released in the future so we can at least try to put things in prespective.