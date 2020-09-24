Father of the Bride fans rejoice on part 3 coming soon
Okay, it's been 30 years since the 1991 release of the remake of 'Father of the Bride' came out. On September 22, the Banks family had made a very special announcement about a perhaps what could be the third installment of the FotB franchise. Yep, here's one thing to look forward to in 2020. The movie release.
Titled Father of the Bride Part 3 (ish), the trailer doesn't spoil a lot about the film which will feature most of the original cast such as Steve Martin and Diane Keaton who fast forwarded to present time.
FotB Fans can view the very special reunion on Friday, September 25th at 5pm central time on Netflix's YouTube and Facebook pages for free viewing. Yes, free. In fact, it benefits the World Central Kitchen.
