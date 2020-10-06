null: nullpx
Fans slam Lana Del Ray for wearing mesh face mask

6 Oct 2020 – 11:46 AM EDT
Fans of Lana Del Ray just slammed the Born to Die singer about the choice of mask that she wore for a meet-and-greet over the weekend in Los Angeles, California.

The singer had made an unplanned stop at a Barnes and Noble to promote her new poetry book, Violent Bent Backwards Over the Grass.

Lana wore this golden mesh mask seen in the video at the book signing.

