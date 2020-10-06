Fans slam Lana Del Ray for wearing mesh face mask
Por: Univision,6 Oct 2020 – 11:46 AM EDT
Reacciona
¡Nuevo!
Presiona aquí para reaccionar
Comparte
Fans of Lana Del Ray just slammed the Born to Die singer about the choice of mask that she wore for a meet-and-greet over the weekend in Los Angeles, California.
The singer had made an unplanned stop at a Barnes and Noble to promote her new poetry book, Violent Bent Backwards Over the Grass.
Lana wore this golden mesh mask seen in the video at the book signing.
Reacciona
Comparte