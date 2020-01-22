Fans shame Lana Del Rey for flying commercial air

Singer Lana Del Rey and her boyfriend were enjoying their flight in economy class on a commercial airliner. Several so called "fans" mocked the songstress for not flying in a private jet.

One Twitter user, @ZoniaDeluxe, whose account has now been suspended took a photo of the couple.

"Money is the anthem of success' my ass" the user wrote as the caption. The lyrics come from Del Rey's song "National Anthem" from her Sophomore album released in 2012 Born to Die.

Some Twitter users came in her defense.