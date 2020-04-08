Fans freak out over Ariana Grande's curly hair

Ariana Grande is staying at home just like many Americans doing their part to slow the spread. Ariana also made a contribution to various charaties.

With all of this time Ariana has been trying out different glam and hair styles. We're all used to seeing her in her iconic ponytail.

Now the pop princess had posted up a video of her quarantine hair style, fans and celebs quickly fell in love. This post on Instagram racked up over 5 million likes