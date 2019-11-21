Fans are freaking out over Demi Lovato's baby bump

Demi Lovoto shared a picture wearing a cute polka dot dress sporting her tiny baby bump. Her fans were freaking out in the comments. Don't worry fans, it is a fake baby bump confirmed by the 27-year-old herself.



The look is part of Demi's character Jenny on the NBC show Will and Grace. The character comes into Will's life in unexpected way. Since she joined the cast, she thought that she would update her fans on social media about her time being spent on the set.

"They're the dream team honored to be a part of this cast. Last night was amazing and I can't wait to return for more!!! Thank you @nbcwillandgrace" she said in an Instagram post.