Famous 'Full House' in San Francisco sold for $5.3 million

10 Nov 2020 – 10:59 AM EST
Now after the reboot of "Fuller House" has ended the 30 years of the Tanner family, it's time to sell the home.

The famous Victorian style house known as the "Full House" or "Fuller House" on 1709 Broderick Street had sold for $5.3 million. The 3,278 square-foot, three-story, four bedroom home was owned by Jeff Franklin, the creator and executive producer of the show and had owned it since 2016. His mission was to restore the iconic house to its original style when it appeared on TV, but neighbors had opposed those renovations that could increase tourists to their neighborhood.

Did you know that the house was an off-the-record tourist destination for many years and that in 2015 John Stamos who played Uncle Jessie had went undercover to the house as a tourist. Yes, that happened.

The video below takes us on a tour of what the inside looks like now.

