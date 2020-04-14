Family recreates popular music video by Journey

MAPLE VALLEY, WA - There's a lot of time to do things at home while you're under stay home, stay healthy ordenance. This family from Washington state found a creative way to keep ocupied.

"Solitary confinement does strange things to the best of us and this quarantine was really having an effect. My wife texted me and said, 'we need to remake a music video.' I thought that sounded like a lot of work, but her persistence paid off and here we are," Patriarch Steven Heller said on the video caption.