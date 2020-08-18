Ellen DeGeneres makes an apology to her staff

With former and current members of Ellen's team who had revealed that they faced harrassment, racism, intimidation and embarrassment. On Monday, Ellen had a Zoom meeting with employees to acknowledge the situation.

Ellen apologized to her staff and said that moving forward she wants an inviting culture where her employees feel "happy and safe."

"Does that mean I'm perfect? No. I'm not. I'm a multi-layered person, and I try to be the best person I can be and I try to learn from my mistakes," Ellen said during the meeting, according to the source. "I'm hearing that some people felt that I wasn't kind or too short with them, or too impatient. I apologize to anybody if I've hurt your feelings in any way."

All of this happened because last month, an email from Ellen was sent out to investigate the allegations.

"We are taking steps, together, to correct the issues," DeGeneres wrote in part. "As we've grown exponentially, I've not been able to stay on top of everything and relied on others to do their jobs as they knew I'd want them done. Clearly some didn't. That will now change and I'm committed to ensuring this does not happen again."