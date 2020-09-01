Ed Sheeran and Wife Cherry announce the birth of daughter

After months of being on hiatus, Ed Sheeran returned to Instagram with exciting news!

Congratulations to the new parents of Lyra Antarctica Seaborn Sheeran, the daughter of Ed Sheeran and wife Cherry. Lyra, who was born last week was described "beautiful" and "healthy" by the parents.

“We are completely in love with her. Both mum and baby are doing amazing, and we are on cloud nine over here," he wrote.

Sheeran and Cherry married last year after meeting at primary school in eastern England. They had announced their engagement in 2018.

Towards the end of 2019, Ed had taken time off of his busy schedule after his two-years of touring for his album "Divide".