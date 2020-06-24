Dennis Quaid quietly marries his 27-year-old Fiancée Laura Savoie

66-year-old Dennis Quaid had quietly eloped with his 27-year-old fiancée Laura Savoie earlier this month according to PEOPLE.

They got hitched in Santa Barbara, CA on June 2nd at a seaside resort amid the COVID-19 pandemic with only a pastor present to wed the couple.

"It was beautiful" Quaid tells PEOPLE. "Just looking into her eyes, she was the most stunning bride."

The couple were originally going to elope in Hawaii in April with a reception planned in Nashville but the pandemic changed those plans.