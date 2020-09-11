Couple pays $100k to reveal baby gender on world's tallest tower
What do you think about over the top gender reveals
It feels like others are out to out do each other with their baby gender reveal parties.
One influencer couple paid $100,000 to light up the world's tallest building, the Burj Khalifa in Dubai which has millions of LED lights turning it into the world's largest billboard.
In a countdown, Anas and Asala Marwah were excited to learn about the gender of their baby. When the countdown hit zero, the building lit up baby blue with the words "It's A Boy".
