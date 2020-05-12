Colorado restaurant defies state order and packs place

NATIONAL NEWS DESK: COLORADO, USA - One breakfast cafe 25 miles south of Denver had different plans than the state of Colorado issued to restaurants. They opened their doors for sit down dining for Mother's day Sunday.

Defying Colorado's public health order and with zero social distancing, patrons just sat and waited like it was just a normal regular day pre-pandemic. All the tables were full and people were waiting in line standing close to one another.

A local news reported posted up a video that went viral. Only one customer was wearing a mask.



"ATTENTION: Our freedom doesn't end where your fear begins," a sign on the door that read. "If you are afraid to be within 6 feet of another person, do not enter this business!"

Governor of Colorado Jared Polis had announced on Monday that the state was pulling their operating license for 30 days for violating the public health order.

"We all have laws that we agree with and laws that we disagree with" said Polis "But it's our responsibility as Coloradans and as Americans to follow the law."

“It’s very sad when businesses operate illegally and workers lose jobs through no fault of their own,” Polis continued. “Some businesses might face costly court battles or even worse, the deaths of owners or patrons.

“We hope and we pray that no one who went to C&C Coffee & Kitchen had coronavirus,” Polis said. “And we hope that everybody is safe. But ... if 40 or 50 restaurants operated illegally like C&C did, it’s almost a statistical certainty that some would have had coronavirus outbreaks.”

