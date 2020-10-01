Chrissy Tiegen and John Legend mourn their unborn son after pregnancy complications

Chrissy Tiegen and John Legend are both shocked and in deep pain after a pregnancy complication that affected their unborn son. Tiegen had been bleeding for a while and the hospital wasn't able to stop the bleeding in order to give the baby the fluids he desperately needed. They had went through bags upon bags of blood transfusions in efforts to save their unborn son.

In a heartbreaking post to social media written by Tiegen, they never name their children until they're fully born and just before they're leaving the hospital. In this case, they felt to call the little guy Jack.

"So he will always be Jack to us." Tiegen said.