Chrissy Tiegen admitted to hospital after bleeding during pregnancy

It has been reported that Chrissy Tiegen, the wife of John Legend has been hospitalized at Cedar-Sinai in Los Angeles and is currently on bed rest Sunday. The 34-year-old had been bleeding for quite a while.

“We’re talking like more than your period, girls. It’s definitely not spotting,"Tiegen said. "A lot of people spot but it’s usually fine. Mine was a lot.”

Tiegen said that she had gone to the hospital when she reached the point that it was like never going to stop.

The model had already been through two complicated pregnancies before with Luna and Miles due to her "really, really weak" placenta.

“Basically if I can make it through the next few weeks, if little boy can make it through the next few weeks, then, you know, we can go from there and be able to kind of get through the danger zone or whatever," she said. "But we have to get through this first. So yeah, it is scary. But it’s scary in the way that there’s just really nothing to do.”

Tiegen mentioned that the doctors are taking great care of her and the unborn child and adds her baby is "just the strongest little dude, but he just so happens to be in the shi**est house".

John is staying by her side in the hospital keeping Tiegen company and making some great sandwiches before passing out in the chair.



