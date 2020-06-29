Cast of "Ferris Bueller" gets a reunion with Matthew Broderick
It has been over 30 years since Matthew Broderick played the character Bueller, who pretended to be sick to go out and enjoy the day off with his two friends. Broderick had a Zoom call with the cast including Alan Ruck (Cameron), Mia Sara (Sloane), Jennifer Grey (Jeanie), Cindy Pickett (Katie), Lyman Ward (Tom) and a few others.
The famous teen film was released on July 11, 1986 written, co-produced and directed by John Hughes.
