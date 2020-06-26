California dad builds his own cool coffee house
A father from Orange County, California and also a licensed contractor gone viral after posting picture of his really, really cool coffee shop he built from scratch.
Ed Astrid had been working on his little project a little over three months and his daughter shared his progress in pictures posted to Twitter.
What a sight to see from the beginning to how it looks finished. Ed started this project as a quarantine getaway and really wanted to visit a coffee shop but couldn't amid the COVID-19 pandemic that brought lockdowns in the state. Not only that, he wanted less risk from actually visiting a coffee shop cause they're bunkered down at home.
Ed gives followers a quick little tour of his coffee shop called "La Vida Cafe" in his own personal episode of 'Cribs'.
Inside, there's a table with a chess board, a barista stand with a coffee brewer on the counter, a pastry case, a mini-fridge from chilled beverages. It is decorated with a fireplace, a television, some literature, and Bluetooth speakers.