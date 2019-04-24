Vibe 107.5 FM
Britney Spears tells fans she's well in video message
She wants to assure her fans that she's okay
Univision,24 Abr 2019 – 12:19 PM EDT
Brittney Spears had popped up on social media in a video to inform her fans that she is okay and is continuing treatment.
"Hi guys, just checking in with all of you who are concerned about me, all is well. My family has been going through a lot of stress and anxiety lately, so I just needed time to deal." Said the 37-year-old pop star.
"Don’t worry I’ll be back very soon"